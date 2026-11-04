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Desert King Windows | 11/4/26

Desert King Windows owner Jayson Shortt shared how new windows and doors can improve home security, energy efficiency, comfort, and curb appeal for Southern Nevada homeowners. #PaidForContent
Upgrade Your Home: Save Money and Improve Security With New Windows and Doors
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Could your windows and doors be costing you money or leaving your home less protected than it should be? Southern Nevada homeowners face unique challenges when it comes to keeping their homes comfortable, secure, and energy efficient.

Jayson Shortt, owner of Desert King Windows, joined us with practical advice on how quality security doors can help protect your family, why outdated windows may be driving up energy costs, and what to consider before investing in replacements.

He also shares what homeowners should know when comparing products and contractors, including why getting three bids can be one of the smartest first steps before starting a home improvement project.

This segment is paid for by Desert King Windows

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