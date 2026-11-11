Dennis DiNoia | 11/10/26

What if the goal of education wasn't simply teaching students what to think, but showing them how to become independent thinkers? Dennis DiNoia, known to students as Mr. D, has spent more than three decades transforming the way young people approach learning. A Florida-certified mathematics teacher since 1988, he founded Mr. D Math, an online education platform offering courses in math, test preparation, American Sign Language, economics and more. His philosophy centers on helping students take ownership of their education, develop confidence and learn from their mistakes rather than simply rely on someone else for answers. His book, TEACH: Creating Independently Responsible Learners, explores how parents and educators can encourage curiosity, accountability and lifelong learning. From classrooms and international speaking engagements to his appearance in Beyond The Secret, DiNoia continues to share a message that education should empower students to discover what they're capable of achieving.

This segment is paid for by Top Talent International