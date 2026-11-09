Decoding Dyslexia Nevada | 11/9/26

Nevada’s reading challenges are getting a national spotlight as literacy experts, researchers, and educators gather in Las Vegas for the International Dyslexia Association’s 2026 Annual Conference, November 12–14. Yvette Blaess, president of Decoding Dyslexia Nevada, joined us to discuss why early identification, evidence-based reading instruction, and better educator preparation are essential to helping students succeed. As part of the conference, Decoding Dyslexia Nevada will host “An Honest Conversation About the Reading Crisis: What Can We Do About It?” on November 13. This complimentary community event brings national education leadership together with Nevada educators, families, and community stakeholders to discuss how research can translate into stronger classroom practices and better literacy outcomes. The public is invited to take part.

