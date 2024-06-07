Day of Gratitude | 6/7/24

Day of Gratitude is a special day devoted to our brave defenders in uniform.

It’s the biggest event of its kind In Nevada’s history. and more than 15,000 veterans, active duty military members and their families have registered for to take part on June 8 at Allegiant Stadium from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Dave Donaldson, CEO of CityServe International, joined us to discuss what people can expect from the event.

Among the day's free activities: Awards ceremony with dignitaries, performances by Walker Hayes, Danny Gokey and Garry and Janine Carson, kids zone, over 40 support services booths and over $3million of free gratitude gifts distributed such as shoes, toys, diapers and household items.

For more information, click here.