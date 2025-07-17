David Blaine Magic Show | 7/17/25

Things got magical—literally—when Elliott and Jessica caught up with David Blaine, the legendary illusionist known for pushing the limits of the impossible. With his signature calm intensity, Blaine wowed them both with a few up-close tricks that left everyone speechless.

Blaine shared insights into the physical and mental discipline behind his stunts—and teased what's in store for fans at the Encore Theater as David Blaine: Live returns with more shows. Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to the magic, Blaine’s Vegas performances promise a thrill like no other. After witnessing it ourselves, we can confirm: this isn’t just a show—it’s an experience.