David Blaine Magic Show | 7/17/25

World-famous illusionist David Blaine stuns Elliott and Jessica with jaw-dropping tricks and a behind-the-scenes chat as he prepares for the next extension of David Blaine: Live at Encore Theater in Las Vegas.
Things got magical—literally—when Elliott and Jessica caught up with David Blaine, the legendary illusionist known for pushing the limits of the impossible. With his signature calm intensity, Blaine wowed them both with a few up-close tricks that left everyone speechless.

Blaine shared insights into the physical and mental discipline behind his stunts—and teased what's in store for fans at the Encore Theater as David Blaine: Live returns with more shows. Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to the magic, Blaine’s Vegas performances promise a thrill like no other. After witnessing it ourselves, we can confirm: this isn’t just a show—it’s an experience.

