CVS Health | 10/29/26

Staying on top of your health starts with preventive care, but cost and access can sometimes make important screenings harder to get.

CVS Health is working to help change that through Project Health, a community initiative now celebrating its 20th anniversary. Jenny McColloch, Vice President of Community Impact for CVS Health, explained how the program helps connect people with preventive health screenings and other local health resources.

By bringing care and information into communities, Project Health aims to make it easier for people to take proactive steps toward their health and well-being.

This segment is paid for by CVS Health