CVS | 11/16/26

As temperatures drop, your skincare routine may need a little attention, too! Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Camille Howard-Verovic explains how cooler, drier weather can affect your skin and shares the warning signs to watch for, including dryness, redness, tightness and irritation. She also breaks down two key ingredients that can help lock in moisture, soothe skin and keep the entire family hydrated throughout the winter months. From keeping your routine simple and consistent to the importance of wearing SPF 30 or higher every day, discover practical ways to protect and care for your skin this season.

This segment is paid for by CVS