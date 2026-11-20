Holiday gatherings and travel bring plenty of opportunities to connect with loved ones, but adults over 50 may also face increased risks from serious respiratory illnesses as the immune system changes with age. Robert H. Hopkins Jr., MD, Medical Director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, and Ryan A. Stanton, MD, FACEP, President-Elect of the American College of Emergency Physicians, share what adults should know about protecting themselves against flu, COVID-19, RSV and pneumococcal disease. They’ll explain how vaccine recommendations can vary based on age, health conditions and vaccination history, along with what to ask a healthcare provider and what to know about insurance coverage and where to get vaccinated.

This segment is paid for by CVEEP