Holiday shopping season is here, and finding the perfect gift means looking beyond the usual wish list. Lifestyle host, tech journalist and mom Anna De Souza joined us with a look at the hottest gift and gadget trends for 2026. From thoughtful, personalized presents to beauty must-haves and trending technology, Anna shares creative ideas for everyone on your list, along with inspiration for finding gifts that are practical, fun and worth the investment. A regular contributor to TODAY.com, Yahoo and other major platforms, Anna brings her expertise to help make holiday shopping a little easier and a lot more exciting.

This segment is paid for by Cricut, IPSY, Dell Technologies