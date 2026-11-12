Credit One Bank | 11/12/26

Sometimes being a number one fan means more than cheering from the stands. Credit One Bank and Zo’s Bravehearts Foundation teamed up through the bank's Number One Fan initiative to give two local families facing childhood cancer an unforgettable experience. The families enjoyed an exclusive tour of Allegiant Stadium, shopped for Raiders gear and received an incredible surprise: $7,500 in financial support each to help with their individual needs and futures. The celebration continues November 15, when both families return to Allegiant Stadium for a VIP game-day experience as the Raiders take on the Seattle Seahawks. Joining us to share the story were Credit One Bank Brand Associate Isioma Okwueze and Zo’s Bravehearts Foundation Founder and President Rino Armeni. It's a powerful reminder that community support can make a lasting difference for families navigating life's toughest challenges.

This segment is paid for by Credit One Bank