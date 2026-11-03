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Create Credit Union | 11/3/26

Holiday shopping season is prime time for scammers. Create Credit Union’s Shannon Hiller shared common gift card scams, warning signs to watch for, and what to do if you’re targeted.
How to Avoid Holiday Gift Card Scams
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The holiday countdown is on, and scammers are hoping busy shoppers let their guard down! With just seven Saturdays left until Christmas, gift card scams are one more thing to watch out for while checking off that shopping list.

Shannon Hiller, Chief Marketing Officer at Create Credit Union, joined us to explain common gift card scams, the red flags to look for when purchasing gifts, and how to recognize when something doesn’t seem right.

She’ll also share what steps to take if you think you’ve been targeted, helping you protect your money and keep your holiday season merry instead of messy.

This segment is paid for by Create Credit Union

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