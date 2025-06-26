Cox Communications | 6/26/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
June is Internet Safety Month

June is Internet Safety Month, and Cox Communications is shining a spotlight on staying safe in the digital world—especially for older adults.
Cox Teams Up with TechBud to Help Seniors Stay Safe Online
Scammers are getting smarter, and unfortunately, seniors are often the target. In 2024 alone, internet fraud cost Americans over the age of 60 nearly $5 billion. That’s why Cox has partnered with TechBud, a company dedicated to digital safety, to offer support for all ages—especially seniors.

Founder Ishan Abraham created TechBud as a free resource that even makes house calls, helping people navigate everything from password protection to spotting phishing attempts. Alongside VP Logan Yeager, the team provides real-life guidance on how to avoid online traps.

They’ll be in-studio to share simple steps everyone can take to stay one step ahead of scammers. From strong passwords to smarter browsing, these tech pros are on a mission to make the internet safer for all.

This segment is paid for by Cox Communications

