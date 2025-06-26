Cox Communications | 6/26/25

Scammers are getting smarter, and unfortunately, seniors are often the target. In 2024 alone, internet fraud cost Americans over the age of 60 nearly $5 billion. That’s why Cox has partnered with TechBud, a company dedicated to digital safety, to offer support for all ages—especially seniors.

Founder Ishan Abraham created TechBud as a free resource that even makes house calls, helping people navigate everything from password protection to spotting phishing attempts. Alongside VP Logan Yeager, the team provides real-life guidance on how to avoid online traps.

They’ll be in-studio to share simple steps everyone can take to stay one step ahead of scammers. From strong passwords to smarter browsing, these tech pros are on a mission to make the internet safer for all.



