Courtroom Critters | 4/10/24

Courtroom Critters is an organization that helps provide certified therapy dogs to people who need them during courtroom appearances.

Stephani Loffredo, Courtroom Critters founder and treasurer, and Marchelle Hedrick, Courtroom Critters board member, joined us to discuss the organization's mission.

Certified Therapy Dogs are also important to help provide stress relief at jobs, schools and medical facilities.

Courtroom Critters is in need of more therapy dog teams. When you are a certified member of our team, we provide courtroom training at no charge.

The organization is also planning to host a free seminar in May to provide information on how to become a therapy dog team.

