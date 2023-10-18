Watch Now
Communities In Schools of Nevada | 10/18/23

Communities In Schools of Nevada works to address students’ basic, social-emotional and academic needs, empowering them to stay on track for a successful future. #PaidForContent
Posted at 12:40 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 15:41:20-04

Communities In Schools of Nevada is so excited for the return of its 13th annual fundraiser, "Today for Tomorrow."

This year’s event takes place at KAOS Nightclub inside Palms Casino Resort on Friday, Nov. 3. This year’s "Today for Tomorrow" theme is Lace up for the Future, a tribute to sneakerhead culture. This year’s special honoree is Nikki Fargas and the 2022 World Champion Las Vegas Aces.

Tami Hance-Lehr, CEO and state director of Communities In Schools of Nevada, joined us to share everything you need to know about the big event.

