Comedian CP | 10/4/24

Comedian CP stopped by “Las Vegas Morning Blend” to share some laughs and talk about his latest projects ahead of his performances at Drai's Comedy Club at Drai's After Hours Friday and Saturday at 10 p.m.

CP, known for his sharp wit and humor, discussed his role in the new Hulu comedy series "How to Die Alone" and what fans can expect from the show.

He also reflected on being part of Hartbeat Weekend, highlighting how special it was to connect with Kevin Hart, fans and fellow comedians.

You can keep up with CP on social media and tune-in to "The CP Podcast" on his Youtube channel.

For more information on his upcoming performances, visit Drai’s Comedy Club.