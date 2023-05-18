Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Colgate | 5/18/23

What happens when you put together an exciting NBA player and students at school with the Colgate Dental vans? It's called Smilefest 2023. #PaidForContent
Posted at 10:27 AM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 13:27:03-04

A new study has just ranked Louisiana 49th out of 50 states in child well-being by the 2022 Kids Count Data Book published by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. So, the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Future dental van was dispatched to New Orleans and as Erin Summers found out, the added touch was NBA star Trey Murphy III.

Last year, in the U.S. the Bright Smiles, Bright Futures mobile community program reached over 50 million children and families with onsite and virtual van visits that focused on the importance of oral health, balanced nutrition and hand washing.

This segment is paid for by Colgate

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo