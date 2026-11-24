The holiday season brings more online shopping, travel and digital payments, creating more opportunities for scammers to target unsuspecting consumers. With artificial intelligence making fraudulent messages and scams increasingly convincing, knowing the warning signs and protecting your money is more important than ever. Mike Sikorski, Chief Information Security Officer at Coinbase, joined us to explain the latest digital threats and how consumers can stay safe. With more than 25 years of cybersecurity experience, Mike shared how Coinbase protects customer assets, including keeping more than 99% of cryptocurrency holdings in secure offline storage. He also discussed AI-powered threats, around-the-clock monitoring and multiple layers of security designed to detect suspicious activity and stay ahead of hackers.

This segment is paid for by Coinbase