Clark County Museum | 11/3/26

Grab your camp chair, pack a blanket, and get ready for movie night with a little Las Vegas history! On Saturday, November 7, at 7 p.m., the Clark County Museum Guild is hosting Movie Night at the Museum, inviting the community to enjoy a classic film, popcorn, and an evening under the stars at the Clark County Museum.

Tickets are $20, with all proceeds supporting the museum and the Heritage in Motion: The Howard Hughes House Project. The Guild is leading efforts to relocate and restore the historic Green House, a home connected to Howard Hughes and an important piece of Southern Nevada’s history.