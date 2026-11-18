Cinnabon is celebrating its 41st birthday this December with a delicious throwback deal! On December 3, from noon to 4 p.m., Cinnabon Rewards members can grab a Classic Roll for just $1.25, the original price when its first bakery opened in 1985. Guests can also score 30% off their next Topped Roll purchase. The holiday fun continues with the return of seasonal favorites like the Caramel Pecan Bon and Apple Crumble Topped Bon, alongside the new Caramel Cold Brew. Additional offers include a $5 reward card with any CinnaPack purchase and $5 off a future delivery order of $20 or more. Cinnabon founder Greg Komen joined us to share all the sweet details!

This segment is paid for by Cinnabon