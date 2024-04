Dancing with the Stars professional Gleb Savchenko has traded in his ballroom dance shoes for the iconic bowtie and cuffs as the latest celebrity guest host of Chippendales in Las Vegas through May 12 at the Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.

Gleb will also join the world tour cast for six shows only at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, July 18-21, 2024. Tickets are on sale now.

