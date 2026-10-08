Chassie Post's Fall Finds| 10/8/26

Fall brings cooler weather, busy schedules and plenty of reasons to make everyday life a little easier. Lifestyle expert Chassie Post joins Morning Blend with a collection of “Fall Finds” designed to help viewers navigate everything from college midterms to back-to-school routines and cozy nights at home.

For students, Adobe Acrobat’s Student Spaces offers tools designed to help keep schoolwork and everything coming their way organized, while Vivint brings smart home technology and security into the mix for added convenience and peace of mind.

Chassie also turns her attention to two of fall’s greatest pleasures: coffee and comfort food. The JURA Z10 can elevate the at-home coffee experience, while Knorr Granulated Bouillon and Premium Flavor Bases can help simplify seasonal cooking and entertaining.

This segment is paid for by Adobe, Vivint, JURA, and Knorr