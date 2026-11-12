Centennial Subaru | 11/12/26

The holiday season is all about giving, and Subaru is making it easier to spread a little extra love throughout the community. From November 19 through January 4, Subaru's annual Share the Love event gives customers the opportunity to support meaningful causes when purchasing or leasing a new vehicle. Subaru of America will donate $250 to a charity selected by the customer, with national partners including the ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels and the National Park Foundation. Locally, Centennial Subaru is also supporting hometown organizations, including Three Square Food Bank, helping fight hunger across Southern Nevada. Joining us to share how the program makes a difference were Dominick Gagliano, Sales Director, and Will Edwards, Philanthropy Officer. Plus, shoppers can take advantage of Black Friday deals throughout the month. It's a great opportunity to find a new Subaru while helping make a difference in the community.

This segment is paid for by Centennial Subaru