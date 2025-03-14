Celtic Feis | 03/14/25

Celtic Feis, the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration on The Strip, returns to New York-New York on March 15! The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with a high-energy foot parade led by a traditional bagpipe band, followed by live Irish music lighting up the Brooklyn Bridge until midnight.

Nine Fine Irishmen’s Executive Chef Britt Beeland will be showcasing traditional Irish fare, including Corned Beef and Cabbage with Potatoes and Carrots. Plus, Senior General Manager Austen Labasik will be mixing up the Jameson Orange Mule cocktail for the perfect St. Patrick’s Day toast!



For more information visit newyorknewyork.com//celticfeis