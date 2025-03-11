Cathes Studio Art | 3/11/25

Catherine Britton, owner of a local ceramics studio, invites you to explore the world of ceramic art in her unique classes. Watch as she demonstrates the glazing process on custom coffee mugs, giving you a behind-the-scenes look at the artistry involved. As a seasoned instructor with years of experience, Catherine shares her passion for ceramics and her commitment to teaching others the beauty of this craft.

In this segment, she also touches on her business history, from the studio’s early days to becoming a trusted local spot for art enthusiasts. Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned artist, these classes offer a creative outlet for everyone to explore their inner artist.