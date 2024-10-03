Cadence Foundation | 10/3/24

The Cadence Foundation has launched a $20 million initiative aimed at advancing gender diversity in the AI industry.

Nicole Johnson, President of the foundation, joined us to discuss the new Fem.AI program.

The initiative aims to address the long-standing barriers women face in entering and thriving in tech fields.

“It’s crucial that we infuse gender diversity into AI development,” said Johnson, emphasizing the importance of representation in shaping future technologies.

The Fem.AI program will provide resources, mentorship, and funding to help women succeed in the field.

For more information, visit Fem.AI.