The holidays are almost here, and whether you're hosting a big family gathering or inviting a few friends over, a little planning can make entertaining much easier. Celebrity chef and TV personality Claire Robinson joined us with ideas to help create a memorable holiday meal, from favorite ingredients and recipes to convenient options for hosts who don't have time to cook everything from scratch.

Claire also shared alternatives to the traditional turkey or ham, along with heat-and-serve meal options from Bush’s Beans, Cracker Barrel and Perdue. And because the fun shouldn't end with a mountain of dishes and holiday spills, she offered practical tips for tackling cleanup with Viva products.

This segment is paid for by Bush’s Beans, Cracker Barrel, Viva Signature Cloths