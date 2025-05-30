Bush's Baked Beans | 5/30/25

Beloved children’s show Bluey is stepping off the screen and into the kitchen thanks to a new collaboration with Bush’s Beans. The brand just unveiled Bush’s® Bluey Baked Beans during a fun-filled event at CAMP in New York. Actress and mom Ashley Tisdale joined the celebration, calling it a perfect partnership for parents and kids.

Each serving packs six grams of protein—great news for families looking for convenient, nutritious meals. Tisdale shared that beans are a staple in her household and perfect for Bluey-themed meals and movie nights. Find the new beans in stores now and grab recipes at BushBeans.com.

This segment is paid for by Bush’s Baked Beans