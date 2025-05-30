Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Bush's Baked Beans | 5/30/25

Bluey fans, get ready for a fun twist in the kitchen! Ashley Tisdale helps launch a tasty new product that brings family-favorite characters to the dinner table.
Ashley Tisdale Joins Bluey and Bush’s Beans for Tasty Family Fun
Posted

Beloved children’s show Bluey is stepping off the screen and into the kitchen thanks to a new collaboration with Bush’s Beans. The brand just unveiled Bush’s® Bluey Baked Beans during a fun-filled event at CAMP in New York. Actress and mom Ashley Tisdale joined the celebration, calling it a perfect partnership for parents and kids.

Each serving packs six grams of protein—great news for families looking for convenient, nutritious meals. Tisdale shared that beans are a staple in her household and perfect for Bluey-themed meals and movie nights. Find the new beans in stores now and grab recipes at BushBeans.com.

This segment is paid for by Bush’s Baked Beans

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo