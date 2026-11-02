Bunkers Mortuary | 11/2/26

When someone is grieving, the instinct is often to find the right words or somehow make the pain go away. But supporting someone through loss isn’t always about fixing things — it’s about being present.

Dr. Alan Wolfelt, an internationally recognized grief counselor, educator and bestselling author, brings more than 40 years of experience to The Art of “Companioning” the Mourner: Caring Versus Curing. This educational workshop helps professionals and caregivers deepen their understanding of grief and develop practical skills to support people navigating loss.

It’s designed for those who work with grieving individuals, including social workers, educators, clergy and chaplains. Larry Davis, general manager, and funeral home manager Jenna Dell joined us to discuss why compassionate companionship can make a meaningful difference during one of life’s most difficult experiences.

This segment is paid for by Bunkers Mortuary