Davis Funeral Home| 10/29/26

Grief is a deeply personal journey, and there’s no single timeline for healing. Dr. Alan Wolfelt, an internationally recognized grief counselor, educator and bestselling author, has spent more than 40 years helping people navigate the pain of losing someone they love.

His seminar, Tending to Your Broken Heart When Someone Dies: Hope for Your Healing, explores how grief is a natural part of life and why moving forward doesn’t mean forgetting the people we’ve lost. Whether a loss happened recently or the pain has been carried for years, the program offers an opportunity to feel less alone and find hope along the healing journey.

Lauren Guido, general manager, and funeral director Lennette Smith joined us to discuss the seminar and the importance of compassionate support through grief.

This segment is paid for by Davis Funeral Home