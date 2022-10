The Vice President of The Boulevard, Timo Kuusela, is in-studio to invite viewers to a vibrant latin marketplace inside the mall. Kuusela says El Mercado is located where JC Penny once sat, vendors inside offering food, home-made crafts and jewelry. They're holding an event Oct. 15, from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, admission is free.

This segment is paid for by Boulevard Ventures,LLC