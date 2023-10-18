Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Booboo Stewart | 10/18/23

Booboo Stewart is bringing his latest artwork to Vegas with an exhibition titled, "Things I Don’t Know How To Talk About."
Posted at 12:40 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 15:40:56-04

Celebrated actor and musician Booboo “Nils” Stewart, best known for his roles in the Twilight series, Disney’s Descendants, and X-Men: Days of Future Past, is set to make his Las Vegas art gallery debut at Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on Friday, October 20, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fans will have the opportunity to view Stewart’s one-of-a-kind work, while he hosts a live drawing “performance,” fan meet-and-greet and Q&A.

Stewart’s exhibition, which is titled, "Things I Don’t Know How To Talk About," will feature a collection of thought-provoking and visually stunning artworks- including a series of sketches, sculptures, and a very special live drawing “performance” by Booboo.

The collection is a reflection of Stewart's personal experiences, emotions, and inner thoughts, translated onto paper with precision and artistry.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo