Booboo Stewart | 10/18/23

Celebrated actor and musician Booboo “Nils” Stewart, best known for his roles in the Twilight series, Disney’s Descendants, and X-Men: Days of Future Past, is set to make his Las Vegas art gallery debut at Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on Friday, October 20, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fans will have the opportunity to view Stewart’s one-of-a-kind work, while he hosts a live drawing “performance,” fan meet-and-greet and Q&A.

Stewart’s exhibition, which is titled, "Things I Don’t Know How To Talk About," will feature a collection of thought-provoking and visually stunning artworks- including a series of sketches, sculptures, and a very special live drawing “performance” by Booboo.

The collection is a reflection of Stewart's personal experiences, emotions, and inner thoughts, translated onto paper with precision and artistry.