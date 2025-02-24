Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Black History Month Spotlight: Chef Small | 2/24/25

Celebrity Chef Small shares his rise in Vegas, cooking for pro athletes while staying true to quality and locally sourced ingredients.
Posted

Chef Small’s journey from Chicago to Las Vegas started with serving meals to local mom-and-pop shops.

His first pro athlete client, Maliek Collins, led to a career-defining moment—cooking for former Raiders player Bilal Nichols' birthday, which turned into a long-term private chef role.

Today, he continues crafting high-quality dishes for Raiders players like Darnay Holmes and the general public.

A dedicated vegan for six years, Chef Small still creates a diverse range of dishes to satisfy all palates.

He sources ingredients from local farmers' markets and reputable brands, ensuring fresh, organic, and high-quality meals.

His passion for excellence and personal touch has made him a sought-after name in the Las Vegas food scene.

For more from Chef Small, follow him on Instagram: @CelebChefSmall

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo