Black History Month Spotlight: Chef Small | 2/24/25

Chef Small’s journey from Chicago to Las Vegas started with serving meals to local mom-and-pop shops.

His first pro athlete client, Maliek Collins, led to a career-defining moment—cooking for former Raiders player Bilal Nichols' birthday, which turned into a long-term private chef role.

Today, he continues crafting high-quality dishes for Raiders players like Darnay Holmes and the general public.

A dedicated vegan for six years, Chef Small still creates a diverse range of dishes to satisfy all palates.

He sources ingredients from local farmers' markets and reputable brands, ensuring fresh, organic, and high-quality meals.

His passion for excellence and personal touch has made him a sought-after name in the Las Vegas food scene.

For more from Chef Small, follow him on Instagram: @CelebChefSmall