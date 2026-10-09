Big Bod Brewing Company | 10/9/26

Elliott and Jessica took a trip to one of the valley’s original craft beer destinations, Big Dog’s Brewing Company, for a behind-the-scenes look at everything happening under one roof. General Manager Josh Brown showed them around the family-friendly taproom and dog-friendly patio, while Head Brewer David Pascual gave them a look inside the brewery and where the magic happens. Executive Chef Sergio Meza also showcased some of the favorite plates coming out of the kitchen.

There’s always something happening at Big Dog’s, from daily specials and promotions to trivia, karaoke, special events and plenty of Packer Backers action. The brewery also hosts two festivals each year, with the next one coming up October 24 from 4–9 p.m., featuring local live music, more than 50 beers and dog and human costume contests. Whether you’re there for the beer, food, games, family fun or four-legged friends, Big Dog’s has something for just about everyone.

This segment is paid for by Big Dog's Brewing Company