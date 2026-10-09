Bianca Dottin: Halloween Finds| 10/9/26

If you're entertaining for Halloween, the food and drinks can be just as fun as the costumes. Lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin joined Morning Blend with inspiration for turning your Halloween gathering into a spooktacular celebration, including creative watermelon creations that can add a festive touch to your menu.

Whether you're hosting a full Halloween party or simply looking for a few fun ideas for family and friends, these simple touches can make seasonal entertaining feel extra special. Bianca also shares ideas for choosing the perfect wine for your Halloween gathering, including Serial Wines and its “Follow Your Curiosity This Halloween” approach.

This segment is paid for by Bianca Dottin