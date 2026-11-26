Before winter weather rolls in, a little home maintenance can save you stress, money and costly repairs. Home improvement and lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery is back with a checklist of quick, affordable upgrades you can tackle yourself.

She highlights ULTRALOQ smart locks for convenient keyless entry, the Sediment Buster to help flush your water heater and Quick Dam flood barriers as an easier alternative to traditional sandbags when protecting your home from water damage. Plus, she shared a simple way to make everyday cleanup easier with Bona’s Spray Mop, currently featured in a 30% off Black Friday deal at Walmart.

Get your home ready for winter with quick, affordable DIY upgrades from Kathryn Emery, Home Improvement & Lifestyle Expert. Visit BeTheBestHome.com and follow her @KathrynEmeryTV.

This segment is paid for by Be The Best Home