Looking for holiday gift ideas for the home? Lifestyle experts Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade share their picks for home cooks and entertainers. Coffee lovers will love the JURA J10 twin , a bean-to-cup coffee machine with two grinders and 46 specialties, including Cold Brew. Grill masters can save up to $450 on Black Friday Monument Grills bundles . For a backyard upgrade, Matchless Cabinet outdoor kitchens and grill carts are made in the USA and ship in about 2 weeks. And the Brio 740i Nugget Ice Maker makes up to 44 lbs of chewable “good ice” a day.

For more holiday gift ideas, home tips and entertaining inspiration, follow Kathryn Emery on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok at @KathrynEmeryTV and Chip Wade at @Chip Wade.

This segment is paid for by Be The Best Home