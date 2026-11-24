Black Friday is the perfect time to invest in home upgrades that make everyday life easier, and home improvement and lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery has a few favorites worth checking out. From the Roborock Qrevo Edge 3 Pro robot vacuum and mop to Quick Dam flood bags and barriers that help protect against water damage, these deals combine convenience and practicality. She also highlights Twist & Seal cord protectors to help keep outdoor holiday lights powered safely during rainy weather, plus Brondell's VivaSpring filtered shower head, currently offering 25% off. These Black Friday deals make home life easier long after the holidays. For more of Kathryn’s favorite finds, visit BeTheBestHome.com and follow @KathrynEmeryTV.

This segment is paid for by Be The Best Home