Be The Best Home | 11/11/26

Dallas became the center of the DIY universe as DIY CON brought together leading creators, home improvement experts, inventors and influencers for three days of inspiration and hands-on innovation. Home and lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery takes viewers inside the event for a look at the latest trends, emerging home décor ideas and standout personalities making waves across the industry. From Sarah Listi of Tool Girls Garage showcasing SKIL, to Brent Gentling of BYOTools introducing Saw Fish Co, and innovative products like an EcoPoxy kit with Mr. Dylan Emery and EverScent with Sarah Wagner, there's plenty of inspiration for anyone looking to tackle their next project.

Home and lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery brings viewers inside DIY CON Dallas, the fast-growing DIY festival featuring top creators, inventors, home improvement experts, and the hottest trends in tools, home décor, and innovation. For tickets, updates, and event information, visit DIYCON.com and follow @DIYCON. Mark your calendar for November 2027 DIY CON will be back in Dallas! For more on Kathryn visit BeTheBestHome.com and follow Kathryn at @KathrynEmeryTV.

This segment is paid for by Be The Best Home