Battle for Vegas | 6/20/25

On Saturday, July 12, the Las Vegas Ballpark will transform into the ultimate battleground—where hockey and football stars swing for glory and give back to the community. This year’s captains? VGK fan favorite Jack Eichel and new Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.

Gates open at 6 p.m., the Home Run Derby kicks off at 7, and the main game begins at 8. It’s all about fun, fierce rivalry, and raising serious money—over $1 million so far—for local nonprofits through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

Be sure to enter the special Morning Blend 4-pack ticket giveaway by visiting ktnv.com/contests