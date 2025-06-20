Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Battle for Vegas | 6/20/25

Now in its sixth year, Battle for Vegas returns to the Las Vegas Ballpark with star-studded teams, fierce competition, and big heart. Co-Founder James Sullivan joined us to talk about the history, hype, and how this charity softball game has become a can't-miss summer event.
Battle for Vegas 2025 Brings the Heat (and Heart) to the Ballpark
Posted
and last updated

On Saturday, July 12, the Las Vegas Ballpark will transform into the ultimate battleground—where hockey and football stars swing for glory and give back to the community. This year’s captains? VGK fan favorite Jack Eichel and new Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.

Gates open at 6 p.m., the Home Run Derby kicks off at 7, and the main game begins at 8. It’s all about fun, fierce rivalry, and raising serious money—over $1 million so far—for local nonprofits through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

Be sure to enter the special Morning Blend 4-pack ticket giveaway by visiting ktnv.com/contests

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo