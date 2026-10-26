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Baked by Lex | 10/26/26

Get into the Halloween spirit with Baked by Lex owner Alexis Keppler! We’re decorating spooky-sweet cookies while catching up on her Mrs. Clark County’s pageant journey, community work and an upcoming caregiver workshop.
Halloween Cookie Decorating With Baked by Lex
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Halloween is getting a whole lot sweeter! Alexis Keppler, owner of Henderson-based Baked by Lex, joined us for a festive cookie-decorating demo. Alexis has been sharing her baking talents since 2017, specializing in hand-decorated shortbread cookies with royal icing, custom designs and beginner-friendly decorating classes. She’s also brought her creativity to the screen with appearances on Netflix’s Nailed It!, Hulu’s Baker’s Dozen and Let’s Make a Deal, where her custom cookies were featured for Wayne Brady. Plus, we’re catching up with the other hat she wears, or should that be crown as the reigning USOA Mrs. Clark County, talking about her community involvement and details on her upcoming No One Left Behind caregiver workshop. It’s a sweet mix of Halloween fun, creativity and community!

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