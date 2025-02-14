Backstage In Vegas | 2/14/25

Broadway In The Hood’s latest production, "Chicken & Biscuits," is a comedy that dives into family dynamics, secrets, and the chaos of a funeral gone off the rails.

The play follows rival sisters Baneatta and Beverly as they struggle to honor their late father—without tearing each other apart.

With sharp humor and unexpected twists, the show keeps audiences entertained while exploring themes of love, forgiveness, and identity.

We take you behind the scenes as the cast and crew bring this vibrant story to life, capturing the energy and emotion behind every performance.

From rehearsals to costume fittings, the passion of Broadway In The Hood’s team shines through in every detail.

As they continue their mission to make theater accessible to all, "Chicken & Biscuits" proves to be a perfect blend of laughter and heart that will leave audiences both moved and in stitches.