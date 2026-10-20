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Backstage In Vegas | 10/20/26

Jessica goes backstage at Las Vegas Little Theatre to explore Clue: On Stage, a fast-paced murder mystery packed with secrets, suspicious characters and plenty of comedy.
Backstage In Vegas: Jessica Uncovers The Mystery Behind Clue
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It’s a classic whodunit with a whole lot of laughs! For this edition of Backstage In Vegas, Jessica heads to Las Vegas Little Theatre to explore Clue: On Stage, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and written for the stage by Sandy Rustin.

Inspired by the iconic board game and beloved movie, the show brings six mysterious guests to a mansion for a dinner party where blackmail, hidden weapons and shocking accusations quickly turn deadly. With secret passages, colorful characters and plenty of twists, audiences are invited to follow the clues and figure out who did it, where and with what!

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