You may already be paying for disability insurance with every paycheck, but would you know how to access those benefits if an illness or injury stopped you from working?

New research from Atticus finds that only 15% of people know they have this coverage, leaving many workers unaware of potential support when they need it most.

Stephanie Akpa, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at Atticus, explained how Social Security Disability Insurance works, why eligible workers may miss out and what people should understand about qualifying for benefits. She also shares how Atticus helps people navigate the process and find out whether they may be eligible.

This segment is paid for by Atticus