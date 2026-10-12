Asian Lantern Festival | 10/12/26

Get ready for an evening filled with food, culture, entertainment and stunning illuminated displays! The Asian Lantern Festival returns to Las Vegas on Saturday, October 24, bringing the community together for a celebration of Asian and Pacific Islander cultures at a new location this year.

Organized with the Asian Community Development Council, the festival showcases the rich traditions, flavors and creativity of the region, with incredible food and drink adding to the experience. Vida Lin, founder and president of the Asian Community Development Council, Fred Chung, a partner with Sharetea, and Terann Enriquez, owner of Killah Kine Shrimp came in to share what people can expect. From eye-catching lanterns to delicious bites, it’s a chance to experience the culture, community and cuisine that make this celebration special.

