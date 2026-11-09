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Ashley Strong Foundation | 11/9/26

Meet the local nonprofit bringing comfort, love, and a little sparkle to children in long-term care facilities through donations, community support, and a mission inspired by one young girl's dream.
Ashley Strong Foundation Brings Comfort and Joy to Children in Need
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A local nonprofit is making a difference in the lives of children who need it most. The Ashley Strong Foundation was inspired by Ashley, a young girl who, during her own fight for life, dreamed of making hospital rooms feel more like home for other children. Today, the Henderson-based organization brings comfort, love, and a little sparkle to children in long-term care facilities through donations of colorful sheets, blankets, electronics, and room decorations. Louise Gennaro, the foundation’s secretary, and spokesperson Courtney Kaplan joined us to share Ashley’s story, how the organization is growing, and how community members can get involved

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