Art Healing Hearts | 10/30/26

Who takes care of the people who take care of Las Vegas? Art Healing Hearts is helping answer that question through the power of creativity and therapeutic arts. Founder and director Lu Monteleone returned to Morning Blend with exciting updates, including plans to expand programs, welcome new instructors and reach even more people who dedicate themselves to serving our community.

Lu also arrived in the spirit of Halloween as the Queen of Hearts! You can help bring these creative experiences to life by sponsoring an Art Healing Hearts Art Teacher Kit for $500. Each sponsorship helps equip a new instructor with 15 tabletop easels and 15 paintbrush sets.

Sponsors also receive special recognition, a certificate of appreciation, a social media shout-out and an exclusive Art Healing Hearts hoodie.

This segment is paid for by Art Healing Hearts