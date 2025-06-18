ARS Pharmaceuticals | 6/18/25

Watch Now
With summer here and school around the corner, allergy expert Dr. Nicole Chase shares tips on treating food allergies — including a needle-free option.
New Allergy Relief Option: Needle-Free Help for Kids with Food Allergies
Food allergies affect about six million children in the U.S., and over two million could face a severe reaction like anaphylaxis. Yet, nearly half delay treatment, and over half of caregivers fear using a needle-based injector.

Allergy expert Dr. Nicole Chase says now’s the time to prep. She highlights neffy, a needle-free nasal spray version of epinephrine — FDA-approved for kids as young as four. It's a game-changer for families looking for fast, fear-free relief. Chat with your healthcare provider to see if <i>neffy</i> is right for your child.

