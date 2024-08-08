America First Credit Union, The Public Education Foundation, Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas | 8/8/24

On Thursday, August 8, "Vegas Morning Blend" host Elliott Bambrough stopped by Matt Kelly Elementary School to surprise the teachers with 31 "Classroom in a Box" kits.

The Public Education Foundation partnered with KTNV to support local teachers through the 13 Connects Give to Teachers campaign.

According to a survey, 58% of CCSD students arrive on the first day of school without necessary supplies, leaving teachers to cover the cost.

To address this issue, the campaign aimed to raise funds to provide teachers with a "Classroom in a Box" kit, containing enough essential supplies for 30 students.



This segment is paid for by America First Credit Union, The Public Education Foundation and Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas.