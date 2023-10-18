America First Credit Union | 10/18/23

Every month America First Credit Union recognizes someone going above and beyond and making an impact in our community, and Dave Nellis, America First Credit Union's director of public relations, joined us along with Gigi Roundtree, founder of the Common Tree Foundationto discuss Roundtree being the latest giveback recipient and what exactly her program does.

The America First Charitable Foundation's 19th Annual Food Drive runs from September 4th to October 28th, and anyone can participate.

The mission is to fight hunger and assist residents by collecting donations for families in need.

Non perishable food items can be dropped off to any one of our 18 America First branch locations, Members can transfer directly from their account, scan the QR code, or visit americafirst.com/donate. Your generosity really makes a difference.

