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Amazon Grocery | 11/12/26

From everyday grocery savings to convenient same-day delivery, Amazon shares simple ways to save time, money and stress while preparing your Thanksgiving feast. #PAIDFORCONTENT
Thanksgiving Meal Planning Made Easier with Amazon Grocery
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Thanksgiving dinner is all about tradition, but preparing the perfect holiday feast doesn't have to mean spending hours shopping or stretching your budget! Amazon spokesperson Griffin Buch shared smart ways to simplify Thanksgiving meal planning, from finding everyday low prices on everything from turkey and groceries to cheese and pre-made sides, to building a complete holiday shopping basket online. Amazon's grocery selection makes it easier to get everything on your list without making multiple trips to the store. With convenient same-day delivery options, you can spend less time running errands and more time enjoying the holiday, welcoming guests and getting that Thanksgiving meal on the table.

This segment is paid for by Amazon Grocery

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